Hanna residents return home as nearby fire is now 20%contained

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 7, 2020) — According to a Bureau of Land Management Wyoming Facebook page post from Sunday evening, the RR316 Fire burning near Hanna, Wyoming in Carbon County has grown to 8,000 acres with 20% containment.

Advertisement

On Sunday, firefighters were able to make progress aided by single-engine and large air tankers and helicopters. Yesterday, Sunday, evacuations were lifted in the area allowing residents of Hanna to return to their homes.

As of Saturday’s report, no firefighters had been injured in the blaze, but a fire engine had been destroyed.

Yellowstone’s Lone Star Fire has now grown to 1,500 acres as of Sunday evening. Forty-nine firefighters are currently on scene. The fire, which was caused by a lightning strike, started back on August 22 just south of Old Faithful.