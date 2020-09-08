Hanna RR316 Fire continues to grow with 20% containment

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 7, 2020) — According to the latest information posted on the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming Facebook page, the RR316 fire near Hanna, Wyoming in Carbon County has been mapped at 14,201 acres as of this afternoon. The fire, which for a time cause the town of Hanna to be evacuated, remains 20% contained.

Advertisement

Highway 72, which had been closed since Saturday, is now open. Also, residents of Hanna were allowed back into their homes Sunday.

The BLM Wyoming Facebook post stated, “Crews will continue working today to secure the fire perimeter. Thank you to all the firefighters working this Labor Day.”