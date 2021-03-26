Happening: Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunts

Due to COVID-19, even with the mask mandate revoked, it has made it difficult for many places to host Easter Egg Hunts and pictures with the Easter Bunny. We wanted to share a list of events going on around Sweetwater County. If you know of any events, please share with us!

3/27/21 – Easter Bunny is Coming, Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., all ages welcome, get a picture with the Easter Bunny for free.

3/31/21 – Easter Egg Hunt, Evers Park, Green River, starts at 4 p.m., different age divisions, ages 0-12.

4/3/21 – Easter Egg Hunt, Horder’s Korner, 1659 Elk St., Rock Springs, starts at noon, different age divisions, ages 0-14.

4/3/21 – Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Rock Springs Civic Center, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, starts at 10 a.m., different age divisions, ages 1-10.

4/4/21 – People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt, Downtown Superior (Main Street), 2 p.m., all ages welcome, more information call 362-9122.

4/4/21 – Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, Green River First Alliance Church, 2190 West Teton Blvd., Green River, 10 a.m., ages birth to fifth grade.

4/4/21 – Easter Egg Hunt, First Congregational Church – United Church of Christ, 1275 Adams Ave., Rock Springs, 11:30 a.m., PLEASE CALL TO REGISTER YOUR KIDS.

4/4/21 – Easter Celebrations, New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St., Rock Springs, Services start at 8 a.m.