Happy 307 Day! You might be from Wyoming if…

March 7, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Today is March 7, better known in these parts as 307 Day. Today, we celebrate Wyoming’s lone area code and the three digits that have become a major Wyoming identity.

Wyoming is one of only 12 states to have a single area code. The other 11 are Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

Our 307 area code went into effect in 1947 and was one of the original 86 area codes developed by the Bell Telephone Company, now known as AT&T.

According to comedian Jeff Foxworthy, you might be from Wyoming if:

If parking your car for the night involves an extension cord.

If you consider it a sport to gather your food by drilling through 8 inches of ice and sitting there all day hoping that the food will swim by.

If you’re proud that your state makes the national news primarily because it houses the coldest spot in the nation.

If someone in a store offers you assistance, and they don’t work there.

If your dad’s suntan stops at a line curving around the middle of his forehead.

If you have worn shorts and a parka at the same time.

If you measure distance in hours.

If your family vehicle is a crew cab pickup.

If you often switch from ‘heat’ to ‘A/C in the same day and back again.

If you carry jumper cables in your car and your girlfriend knows how to use them.

If there are more people at work on Christmas Eve Day than on the opening of deer season.