Happy “307 Day”

March 7, 2023 — Today is March 7th. Around these parts, it is known as “307 Day,” the day we celebrate Wyoming’s lone area code.

Did you know Wyoming is one of 11 states to have a single area code? The others are Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Compare that to California, with 19 different area codes.

So how would Wyoming go about getting an additional area code? Not that we want one, but we would have to run out of available number combinations to the existing 307 prefix within our geographic area. So how many possibilities are there within any three-digit area code prefix? According to area-codes.com, there are roughly 7,920,000 number combinations.

It’s a pretty safe bet that Wyoming will embrace its lone 307 area code for quite some time.

Area Code History

Area codes were established by AT&T and were first introduced in 1947. Seventy-seven of the original area codes were put in place in the United States, while nine were assigned to Canada. Today there are 326 area codes in the United States and 42 in Canada.

The lowest area code number, 201, is found in the Jersey City, Bayonne, and Bergenfield areas of New Jersey. The largest is 989 for Saginaw, Bay City, and Harrison, Michigan.