Happy Birthday, Wyoming! It’s Statehood Day

July 10, 2024 — Wyo4News

Happy 134th birthday, Wyoming. Today is Wyoming Statehood Day, celebrating the day in 1890 the Cowboy State became a U.S. state. At the time of statehood, less than 60,000 people lived in the former territory that became state number 44.

Did you know:

The current state flag design was adopted in 1916.



The Wyoming Offical Seal was adopted in 1869

More Offical State Stuff:

Wyoming’s State Motto is Equal Rights

Wyoming’s State Flower is the Indian Paintbrush

Wyoming’s State Fish is the Cutthroat Trout

Wyoming’s State Bird is the Western Meadowlark

Wyoming’s State Grass is the Western Wheatgrass