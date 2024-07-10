Happy Birthday, Wyoming! It’s Statehood Day

July 10, 2024 — Wyo4News
Happy 134th birthday, Wyoming. Today is Wyoming Statehood Day, celebrating the day in 1890 the Cowboy State became a U.S. state. At the time of statehood, less than 60,000 people lived in the former territory that became state number 44.
Did you know:
The current state flag design was adopted in 1916.
The Wyoming Offical Seal was adopted in 1869
More Offical State Stuff:
Wyoming’s State Motto is Equal Rights
Wyoming’s State Flower is the Indian Paintbrush
Wyoming’s State Fish is the Cutthroat Trout
Wyoming’s State Bird is the Western Meadowlark
Wyoming’s State Grass is the Western Wheatgrass