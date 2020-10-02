“Happy Halloween 2020” on Display at Rock Springs Historical Museum

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS (October 1, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — Sweetwater County residents are invited to stop by the Rock Springs Historical Museum during the month of October to see the new display “Happy Halloween 2020”. The show features Halloween decorations from the Curtis Keelin Sr. collection held by the RSHM.

Mr. Kellin was a lifelong resident of Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966. He owned the Concrete Palace and was a welder for FMC for over 50 years. Keelin loved decorating his yard in Reliance for Halloween, and it was a yearly treat for many kids to go by and see all the decorations. Over the years he accumulated a large collection of figures and creatures, some bought and some homemade. There was a little bit of everything, very scary figures, next to classic Hollywood icons, with a few softer pumpkins, black cats, and scarecrows thrown in.

When Keelin could no longer decorate his yard he donated all his collection to the Museum. The ghosts and ghouls have been used to decorate the jail for Halloween, often with Keelin supervising the setup. The themed decoration has left an impression and is a much-loved part of our Fall activities! This year, in light of the need for social distancing Museum staff and volunteers, decided to create a display that could be enjoyed by everyone, especially those driving by.

“Happy Halloween 2020” will be available for the public to view 24 hours a day through the month of October. The spooky scene can only be viewed from the Fire Station bay windows located on Broadway Street. The scene will be lit between 7 and 11 pm and theme music will play between 7:30 and 8 pm nightly for the month.

Visitors are welcome to stop by and take photos with the display and enjoy the music Saturday during the Halloween Stroll Saturday the 31st between 11 am and 2 pm.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum is a department of the City of Rock Springs and exists to preserve and protect the past, present, and future of Rock Springs.

The Museum is located at 201 B Street in Rock Springs. For information call (307) 362-3138, see us on Facebook or visit our page at the City of Rock Springs’ website https://www.rswy.net/

Two young visitors take in the display "Happy Halloween 2020" at the Rock Springs Historical Museum's Fire Station. The display is lit form 7 to 11 pm and features music from 7:30 to 8 pm nightly for the month of October.