Happy Thanksgiving! Spread it around

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

A Happy Thanksgiving wish to everyone, near and far!

Thanksgiving Day is more than just baking, cooking, and drinking wine. It’s that time when families get together to share their stories and celebrate all the blessings they’ve received throughout the entire year. It’s also a special day for people to show their appreciation for everyone in their lives.

We should give thanks, we who have so much. This is a time for reflection on all that we’ve been blessed with — a home over our heads, food on the table, and opportunity at our fingertips.

It is also a time to send out kind thoughts to those who may not have all that we have. It is a time to lend a helping hand, if needed, and do it gladly and without thought of compensation.

I came across this quote from author H.U. Westermayer that puts this day into perspective perfectly: