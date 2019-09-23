Harbor Freight Tools opens in RS, plans grand opening Oct. 5

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Harbor Freight Tools, America’s leading retailer of quality tools at the lowest prices, is now open in Rock Springs and will celebrate with a grand opening of its new store at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Rock Springs store at 1451 Dewar Drive is the third Harbor Freight Tools store in Wyoming.

The first 500 customer Oct. 5 will receive a free six-piece screwdriver set.

“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Rock Springs,” said Cameron Ostler, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists—anyone who needs affordable tools.”

The 15,000-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Harbor Freight’s hand tools come with a lifetime warranty.

The new Harbor Freight Tools store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

About Harbor Freight Tools

For more than 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable tools. The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company. That first year, Smidt bypassed the re-sellers and cut deals directly with factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.

The company opened its first store in 1980, and today Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,000 stores across the country, 20,000 employees and more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

Still privately owned by Smidt and based in Calabasas, California, Harbor Freight Tools has remained true to its humble beginnings. The stores are clean but simple, designed to be welcoming to a worker right off the job site and packed with deals and treasures so every visit discovers a new find — always at an unbeatable price.

This year, the company will introduce more than 600 new tools and accessories.

Harbor Freight Tools offers customers even deeper discounts with special coupon pricing. Customers can sign up to receive a monthly coupon book by mail with dozens of product coupons and additional discounts. Customers can also receive additional discounts by email. To sign up, visit HarborFreightSignUp.com.

Another of the company’s core values is giving back to the communities it serves. Harbor Freight Tools supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.

In addition, Harbor Freight Tools is a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by company founder Eric Smidt, to support the advancement of skilled trades education in America. Its flagship initiative is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.

For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.