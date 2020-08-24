Harmful cyanobacterial bloom reported at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has issued a recreational use advisory for Flaming Gorge Reservoir due to a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB). HCBs are also referred to as harmful algal blooms (HABs), since cyanobacteria are commonly known as blue-green algae.

WDH issues advisories to inform the public that there may be health risks for people and animals in areas where HCBs occur. Lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the waterbody and conditions can change frequently.

The advisory will remain in place until the bloom has fully dissipated.