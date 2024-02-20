Harriet Hageman Announces Sweetwater County Town Hall

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 20, 2024 — Today, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced her third town hall of 2024, to be held on February 22nd in Rock Springs. This marks the 26th town hall since being sworn into Congress.

“I promised to host a town hall in every county, every year, and I am continuing to honor that promise in 2024, just as I did in 2023. There is a lot to discuss – the Rock Springs RMP, a border crisis and the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, reckless government spending, the Biden war on our western way of life, and many positive developments coming from both my Natural Resources and Judiciary committee work. The House of Representatives has advanced strong legislation on border security, energy, parental rights, and more – I look forward to visiting with everyone in Sweetwater County and updating Wyomingites on what we have done and the votes I have taken. As always, I welcome ideas and feedback from all our town hall attendees and look forward to their questions.” said Hageman.

The town hall will be held at the following time and location:

Thursday, Feb. 22, Sweetwater County Town Hall:

6 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs

Representative Hageman will begin with a recap of the latest developments in Congress, with audience Q&A to follow.