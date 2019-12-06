Harrison Elementary invites residents to give a little joy this holiday season

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for families that struggle financially, so Harrison Elementary School in Green River is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter by helping local families in need.

To make it work, they need your help.

The school’s Giving Tree is located in the school’s front office. It is decorated with tags from children wishing to receive a gift or two this season.

If you would like to help by adopting a child or family, please stop by Harrison Elementary’s front office at 1825 Alabama Street. The goal is to provide at least a need and a want for each child on the tree.

The school is asking for all donations to be returned to the school by Dec. 12. This will give staff time to organize and deliver before the Christmas break.

For more information, call Mindy Tollefson at 307-872-1720 or email [email protected]