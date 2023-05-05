Harrison Elementary second graders visit Sweetwater Historical Museum

Photo Courtesy of the Sweetwater Historical Museum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum hosted a special tour Thursday morning for second-grade students from Harrison Elementary School in Green River. The Museum’s Public Engagement Coordinator, Aidan Brady, conducted the tour and answered many questions from the group about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans, frontier immigrants, the Pony Express, the railroad, dinosaurs, the Lincoln Highway, and John Wesley Powell.

Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about museum programs for students Grades K – 12 are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected].