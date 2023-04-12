Harrison explains what it means to live the Eagle Way during the SWCSD2 School Board Meeting

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During tonight’s Sweetwater County School District #2 Board Meeting, Julee Cobb, instructional facilitator, and Yolanda Crowder, a counselor, both at Harrison, did a presentation on Eagle Way/Eagles Nest/Play Therapy at Harrison Elementary.

Cobb started, “As we met last year as a leadership team, one of our main goals was to develop a system to support all of our students. We needed a system that made the students feel safe, connected, and a part of the Harrison community. The Eagle Way.”

The Eagle Way is a system where kids live to be safe, respectful, and responsible every day in all parts of the school. “Twice a year they have an Eagle Way Day where we teach and reinforce the expectations. Students receive eagle feathers throughout the year as they show they are living the eagle way. In addition, we have character traits each month. Students receive eagle feathers when they demonstrate those characteristics. This year we added something new,” Cobb stated. What was added was a new water bottle that kids could decorate with stickers. When ten eagle feathers are gathered, they can get a sticker.

At the end of the year, the kids will celebrate and show off their decorated water bottles. “We are hoping that this system will allow all of Harrison Eagles to help contribute to the way our school feels and in turn, really feel safe and supported. That’s living the Eagle Way,” Cobb said.

Zones of Regulations help teachers understand students and how they are feeling. “Know how their thoughts are, know what their emotions are and how that is coming out in their behavior.” A new addition to the Eagle Way is Harrison’s Eagle Nest, which is a safe place that is taught every other week where they get the same emotional lessons.

As a registered play therapist counselor, a major highlight Crowder explained was play therapy. “If you were to visit a counselor or therapist, you can have eye contact. For kids, play is their language. In a school setting: Using a method of counseling with toys based on the relationship between the counselor and the child. Elementary-age children have difficulty working through problems with words so I facilitate the process by providing a play environment from which they can work through those issues that impede their academic progress.” She explained that they are trying to merge the mental health world and the academic world.

Crowder mentioned, “Play is our brain’s favorite way of learning.” She finished by explaining that there is an app called ‘How We Feel’. It shows adults how the zones work for us as it does for the kids. After a month, it measures how a person has been feeling and measures how the zones work for us.