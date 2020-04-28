Harrist outlines new public health orders authorized by Governor Gordon

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 28, 2020) — Dr. Alexia Harrist MD, Ph.D., Wyoming State Health Officer, State Epidemiologist, addressed Wyoming residents Tuesday, April 28, during Governor Gordon’s Press Conference giving information on the guidelines for the new public health orders authorized by Governor Gordon to help ease restrictions due to COVID-19.

Harrist began by stating, “We must make thoughtful and measured choices as we continue navigating our way through this pandemic. If we aren’t purposeful, we could face a potentially worse situation in Wyoming for both health and economic impacts.”

Harrist addressed and let the public know the new orders will still prevent gatherings, but plan to ease restrictions on businesses where people don’t specifically come to gather. Contact can still happen at these businesses, but the amount of contact will be limited. Harrist continued to encourage the use of masks to help prevent the spread.

Statewide public health order Number 1 has been extended through Friday, May 15. Harrist said, “This order involves closing and restricting bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums, childcare facilities, schools, colleges, and trade schools.” Three adjustments will be made. According to Harrist, “Gymnasiums will be able to open in a limited capacity. Up to five customers at a time may enter a restaurant to pick up orders with appropriate social distancing. Childcare facilities will still need to operate with limited numbers of children, but can open services to more parents.”

Statewide public health order Number 2 will be extended through Friday, May 15, with no changes. This order prohibits the gathering of more than 10 people, and several other restrictions that can be viewed here.

Harrist did say statewide public health order Numer 3 will be extended to Friday, May 15, but will have the biggest changes. Harrist said, “While the order is extended through May 15, limited re-openings of nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, cosmetology, electrology, and aesthetic services, massage services, tattoo, body art, and piercing shops, will be allowed with some common-sense precautions.”

Some may wonder why these decisions were made because of the ability of close contact. Harrist addressed that issue saying, “It is true you can’t cut someone’s hair from less than a six-foot distance. But, you can take precautions to help keep customers apart to reduce their risk and to make the interaction between customers and clients more safe. These businesses can also be managed to ensure fewer people are together at one time. Fewer people together means less risk of spreading the illness.”

Harrist let Wyoming residents know the public health orders put in place are where they feel Wyoming should be at the moment.

Harrist also mentioned it is too early to make big steps. Harrist continued letting the public know they need more time to see how the virus progresses and the decisions they will make in regard to it.

Governor Gordon spoke and outlined his previous stance on the re-opening of gyms and personal care services. To see the story for information regarding this and the orders put in place click here.

To watch the full press conference and more information, click here.