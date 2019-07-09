Harry Ewing Raced In The Steeplechase At The World University Games

Naples, Italy (July 9, 2019) – Cowboy distance runner Harry Ewing competed in the World University Games on Tuesday in the steeplechase. Representing his home country of New Zealand, Ewing placed 16th with a time of 9:12.88 in the first round of the competition, just outside the top-15 and narrowly missing the cut to the finals.

“Harry competed with some great steeplechasers from around the world,” said men’s cross coach Scott Dahlberg. “Time is thrown out the window with the hot and humid conditions during the race, but he stuck himself in a position to compete and just barely missed making the finals.”

Ewing capped a strong track & field season for Wyoming at the NCAA West Preliminaries, the second season in a row he reached the penultimate meet of the NCAA track & field season. He set the school record in the steeplechase with a time of 8:42.72 at the Stanford Invite on March 30. He was also a member of the cross country team that ran at the NCAA National Championships for the first time since 1986.

In total, there are more than 6,000 athletes from 100 different countries competing at the 2019 Summer Universiade, which runs from July 3-14. This is the 30th running of the international event.

Overall, there are 222 medal events in the 15 compulsory sports – Archery, Athletics, Basketball, Diving, Fencing, Football, Judo, Gymnastics (Artistic and Rhythmic), Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball and Water Polo – and three optional sports of Rugby Sevens, Sailing and Shooting Sport.

