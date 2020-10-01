Harvest Festival starting today though October 3, 2020

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) — Green River Riverside Nursery is hosting a Harvest Festival October 1, 2020 – October 3, 2020, at 100 East 2nd South Street, Green River.

Advertisement

The event will include, games, costume contests, local food trucks, local vendors, and much more. Times and dates are as follows;

Oct 1: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Oct 2: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Oct 3: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday Night Scary Movie: 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.