Haunted Library Escape Room Starts Today in Green River

GreenR

Green River, WY (10/14/19) – The Sweetwater County Library in Green River will begin presenting their Haunted Library Escape room today.

Advertisement

According to the Sweetwater County Library System Facebook page, the Haunted Libary Escape room is based on the popular escape room game. Teams will need to decipher riddles, solve problems and find clues to enable them to escape the room before time runs out.

The event is for adults and children 10 and older who must be accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement

The Haunted Library is scheduled every Monday through Saturday from now through October 31 between 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Reservations must be made by calling 307-875-3615.