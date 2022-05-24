Have a monster of a good time in Downtown RS this summer

Kaye Tyler – Photo submitted by Downtown Rock Springs/URA

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Monsters are taking over Downtown Rock Springs this summer. Eight whimsical monsters, created by local artist Kaye Tyler, will take up residency at various locations around Downtown throughout the summer.

To kick off the summer theme, the Broadway Theater will be showing Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Pictures movie Monsters, Inc . at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Following the movie, everyone is invited to go on a scavenger hunt to find each Downtown monster. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop in the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street for a special prize.

The Rock Springs Library will also have special monster-themed activities all summer long. Throughout the month of June, the library challenges young patrons to name their monsters. Suggest a name for their new friend and get a monster poster (while supplies last). The winning name will receive a monster LEGO kit.

From June 13 to the 25, the Rock Springs Library will also be hosting a Sea Monster Scavenger Hunt; kids can participate anytime they’re open during those two weeks.

In July the Rock Springs Library will have a voting booth set up for kids to choose their favorite Downtown Monster. The prize for voting will be a small button/pin with their favorite monster image on it. From July 18 to the 23, they’ll also have an activity where kids can make a floating Loch Ness Monster.

Finally, in August the Rock Springs Library will say goodbye with a fun packet of monster crafts and activities kids can take home to remember their monsters!