Have coffee with our Sweetwater County Commissioners

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the community from Sweetwater County will have the opportunity to hear a report from the Sweetwater County Commissioners while enjoying a hot cup of coffee or beverage. This event will be at Nell’s Coffee, located at 204 Elk Street in Rock Springs, WY, starting at 6:00 p.m.

This event is being held by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. According to Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO, Rick Lee, “I invited the County Commissioners to present some of their thoughts and expectations of the next year to the public on a panel. There is a great deal of activity in our community and the County Commission is very active in moving us forward. We have offered them an opportunity to share with us what they have going on and will allow the public a chance to ask some questions.”

The meeting is for information from and interaction with our county commissioners. If anyone has any inquiries about that event, they can call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771. Register here for free.