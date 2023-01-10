Have you recycled your Christmas tree yet?

Recycled Christmas Trees – wyo4news photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Christmas is done and past, but there is still a question of what to do with the tree. Did you know that the City of Rock Springs is offering a way to recycle that dried-out Christmas tree? For those just getting around to taking down their Christmas tree, the City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring their free Christmas tree recycling program again this year.

There are ways to dispose of a Christmas tree before it becomes a fire hazard. A great way to dispose of a tree is to recycle it so that it can be used for mulch. This is a great alternative, instead of throwing the tree in the trash. If a tree is thrown away, it will end up in a landfill. If this happens, it is not recycled.

According to the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, “Before dropping off your tree, please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and tree stands before recycling. Unlocked trees only. No wreaths or other green waste, please. Christmas trees can be taken to 200 Community Park Drive from Dec. 26 until Jan. 31 during daylight hours. The trees will be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.”

Trees can be dropped off at Rock Springs Park, located at 200 Community Park Drive. This service will be available until January 31, 2023.

For those that live in Green River and don’t wish to bring their trees over, trees can be taken to the transfer station. The City of Green River asks residents that if they do throw their tree in the trash to first cut it into pieces before placing it in the bin.