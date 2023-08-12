Have you registered for this year’s KD Foundation “Color Rush?”

Photo courtesy of The KD Foundation Facebook page

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

August 12, 2023 — The KD Foundation will host its 16th annual Color Rush on Saturday, September 16. This year’s run/walk will start and end in Bunning Park beginning at 11 a.m. The event will also feature a BBQ for participants.

As in years past, teams and individuals will run or walk three miles while being doused with a bright, colorful powder. A non-colored powder will also be available for participants.

Last year’s event featured over 700 registered participants. This year KD Foundation organizers are anticipating between 750 to 1000 participants. Sponsorship and registration forms are available at Daniels Jewelry, 617 Broadway, Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Registrations are also accepted via email at [email protected]

Funds raised will go to the KD Foundation with 100% of the proceeds staying in Sweetwater County.

About the KD Foundation

The KD Foundation has been helping save lives for juvenile diabetics since 2007. They understand the financial burden that comes with Type 1 Diabetes and have always been committed to helping families fight the battle. The foundation offers support for hardship grants, scholarships, diabetes camp fees, and medical alert jewelry or tattooing.

In a Facebook post made on October 11, 2022, the foundation said, “We are truly blessed to be supported by so many generous businesses and individuals in our community.”