Having a Green Beer? Call a Designated Driver!

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 12, 2020) – The following is a statement from the Wyoming Department of Transportation:

Make sure you and your friends are safe this St. Paddy’s Day and weekend, by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means that if you plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, even a watered-down green beer, it’s essential that you plan for a designated driver.

In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period. According to NHTSA, 36,560 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018, and 29 percent of those fatalities occurred in crashes where a driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the legal limit of .08. During 2018 in Wyoming, 111 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes and 31 percent of those fatalities had a BAC over the legal limit.

“We need sober drivers to take responsibility for getting everyone home safely,” said Lieutenant Ben Schlosser of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“If you are going out and you know you will be drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive,” Lieutenant Schlosser added.

Beginning St. Patrick’s weekend, Friday, March 13th, and continuing through St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17th, additional troopers, officers and deputies will be out on patrol as part of an Impaired Driving enforcement operation. Sweetwater County law enforcement will show zero tolerance for those driving drunk or impaired and are reminding you, that if your plans involve alcohol, plan for a ride home with a sober driver.

Sweetwater County law enforcement always recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County law enforcement or dial 911.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.