Hay and truck fire makes for a long night for local firefighters

August 24, 2021 — Multiple fire and emergency agencies experience a long Monday night into Tuesday morning extinguishing a hay fire at the intersection of Highway 372 (La Barge Road) and Highway 28 junction to Farson.

According to a press release from the City of Green River, through a County-wide mutual aid agreement, the responding agencies were the Green River Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire, BLM Fire, Castle Rock Ambulance, Seedskadee National Wildland Refuge Law Enforcement, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Green River Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann says at 7 p.m. Monday night; emergency services were dispatched to a semi-truck on fire. Upon arrival, Erdmann says the semi-truck driver had dropped part of the load of hay that was on fire. He then moved his unit forward. Still having an active fire on the trailer, the driver dropped the trailer and moved the tractor away.

Upon arrival, Erdmann says the pile of hay was a total loss, so his department began to extinguish the fire on the trailer. After the trailer fire was extinguished, firefighters began to extinguish the fire from several different piles of hay.

Erdmann says fire crews and law enforcement were on the scene until approximately 3:30 a.m. today. At 7 a.m., the BLM brought in equipment with Sweetwater County Fire to spread the hay and cool any remaining hot spots.

Erdmann also reports that there are many cattle on the La Barge road and is asking motorists to be careful while traveling the road, especially at night.