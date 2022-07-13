Hazmat incident occured yesterday in Green River

Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was called Tuesday afternoon on a possible hazmat situation located on the east side north of the 530 Bridge on Uinta Drive. GRFD responded and realized it was a possible hazmat situation with Sulfuric Acid barrels in a trailer off of a semi-truck and reached out to the regional hazmat team.

The team arrived and went into hazmat protocol for assessment. Once finished, they realized there was not an imminent threat and notified all parties. The GRFD would like to thank Castle Rock Ambulance, Rock Springs Hazmat, Hazmat Regional Response Team, the City of Green River Police Department, the Wyoming State Highway Patrol, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, the Sweetwater Combined Communication Center, and Sweetwater Memorial Hospital. The cooperation between all agencies continues to be an asset for all of Sweetwater County.