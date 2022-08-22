Head, Heart, Hands and Health – This year’s 4-H results are in

Wyo4news photo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Summer in Sweetwater County is always an exciting time and this past summer was no different for the many kids who participated in local 4-H programs. The Sweetwater County fair Aug. 1-6, 2022 was the time for most 4-H participants to showcase their talents and bring the projects they had been working on throughout the year to fruition. This year’s results for all projects can be found here.

Sweetwater county boasts an impressive variety of 4-H categories kids can participate in with a vast number of kids entered each year. From shooting sports, livestock, horse, dog, cat, rabbits, chicken and poultry, photography, baking, crafts, field crops, floriculture, fruits and honey, vegetables, and needlecraft to name a few, there is literally something for everyone in 4-H. Kids ranging from ages 5-18 dedicate their time and talents to a project of their choosing, and on show day, they get to display their efforts. A Grand and Reserve champion trophy or buckle with a beautiful ribbon is awarded to the best of the best projects while the following mentionable projects are awarded colorful ribbons as well.

Whether a participant is showing a 1200-pound steer at the fair, shooting a compound bow in June at county shoot, or displaying their artwork they must keep a record book throughout the year. The record book which is now on an online platform is documentation of goals, learning experiences, and achievements for each year and project. Record books include in-depth analysis of a member’s community service, leadership, engagement, and recognition during the time spent on their project. The time spent on these record books is a way to prepare kids for resume building and scholarship applications in their early adult years.

Although 4-H is a national organization, states and counties have the most say in their local 4-H groups. Counties set age deadlines and registration fees based on the needs of their own demographic. For Wyoming, a child can participate in projects beginning at ages 5-7 in what is known as Cloverbuds, and from ages 8-18 they become full-fledged 4-H members in any project offered in their area. The four H’s in 4-H come from the 4-H pledge “I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to greater service, and my Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”

The 4-H motto is to “make the best better” and Sweetwater County 4-H participants are a top-tier example of all the best the organization has to offer.