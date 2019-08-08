Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 Thursday morning

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A head-on crash early Thursday morning claimed the life of one person and injured four, according to a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to Foothill Boulevard near the KOA campground in Rock Springs to assist Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) with a two-vehicle head-on crash involving four injuries and one fatality.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wyo, Sgt. Jeremy Beck with the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Wyo4News will update this story when more information becomes available.