Health Officials: Second dose of vaccine available, first dose is not

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (JANUARY 26, 2021) – While there are no new COVID-19 vaccination appointments open for January, this DOES NOT include the second doses scheduled for this week and next for those 70 and older at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

“We’ve had a lot of confusion about whether the second dose is still available – it is,” said Deb Sutton MHSC Public Information Officer. “There are no first doses available at the hospital.

“We are asking those people who scheduled an appointment for a second dose to please keep their appointment,” Sutton said. “Please bring the vaccination card you received during your first visit.”

Everyone who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at Sweetwater Memorial earlier this month were scheduled for a follow-up second dose at that time. Clinics are scheduled at the hospital for ONLY those who have an appointment to receive a second dose.

Second-Dose Clinics:

Jan. 28-30: Those who received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at MHSC are scheduled to return to the same location for the second dose on one of those three days.

Feb. 5-6: Those who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at MHSC are scheduled to return to that same location for the second dose on one of those two days.

The hospital no longer offers a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Sutton said. Sweetwater County Public Health in Rock Springs and Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River now are distributing vaccines as they become available.

There are no new appointments left for first doses of either vaccine available in January, said Public Health Director Kim Lionberger. Vaccine also is expected to be limited in February.

“We are using all of the vaccine immediately as it comes in,” Lionberger said. “Until vaccine distribution increases, we ask the public to continue to patient. Continue wearing a mask. Continue physically distancing. Continue washing your hands.”

To make an appointment, call Public Health at 307-922-5390 or Castle Rock at 307-872-4500.

Callers may be asked to leave a message, or may receive a recorded message and asked to call back. Please be patient.