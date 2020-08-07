Health officials seek public’s help in accommodating quarantined travelers

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (August 7, 2020) – The Sweetwater County District Board of Health is asking for the public’s help in providing lodging accommodations for a number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling through Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

“We have a few people right now who have fallen ill and tested positive for the virus, each while passing through the area,” said Kim Lionberger, the county’s public health director.

“These patients have no ties to our community, and they have no place to go. Unfortunately, it’s been a growing struggle to find lodging for them as more and more places are turning us away when they find out the person is sick with COVID.”

Advertisement

Anyone who has spare accommodations and is willing to temporarily house one of these individuals while they are under quarantine order is urged to please contact Community Nursing at (307) 922-5390 for more information.

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.