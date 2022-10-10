HEALTHspot kiosk installed at White Mountain Library

Wyo4news photo of Kiosk inside White Mountain Library

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Library go-ers at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs might see a new addition to the facility as of last Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health has teamed up with Incentahealth, a wellness organization out of Englewood Colorado to offer a virtual diabetes prevention program. The kiosk was added on a partition wall between the area where the main checkout desk is and the children’s book section.

A press release put out this fall by Incentahealth states that heart disease is the leading cause of death in Wyoming and 30% of Wyoming adults have been told by doctors they have high blood pressure (Wyoming BRFSS, 2014). The only way to diagnose hypertension or high blood pressure is by testing. Community members will now have a testing opportunity available to them through the kiosk at the library-testing does not require enrollment in the virtual prevent diabetes program, and will give each participant a printout of their results.

Incentahealth offers a virtual diabetes prevention program, #preventDiabetes, to Wyoming residents. This program is a fully recognized National Diabetes Program recognized by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). According to Jean Newell, Director of Population for Incentahealth “The Wyoming Department of Health was seeking a partner to deliver a CDC Diabetes Prevention Program through a digital platform. The goal is to increase access to and participation in a lifestyle change program for individuals in Wyoming who are at high-risk for developing Type 2 diabetes with a focus on reaching rural communities.”

The quiet low-stress environment gave the White Mountain library an edge for a location for the kiosk but it was ultimately selected for other reasons as well. “Even though our unique online platform can reach the community from the comfort of their home, we wanted to also establish a physical presence.” continued Newell, “We selected Rock Springs because there was not a DPP program offered in the area. Our kiosk is a great marketing tool to spread awareness about the program. The privacy panels add an extra layer of marketing, awareness, and the ability to enroll (in the diabetes prevention program) right there on the spot. The White Mountain Library is a perfect location because is it already a valuable resource to the community and somewhere that can reach people of all ages and walks of life.”

Readings can be measured during regular library operation hours Monday-Thursday 10-7 pm., Friday 10-5 p.m. and Saturday 12-5 p.m. For the most accurate reading, Incentahealth does advise following the recommendations listed below before testing.

Tips for an accurate blood pressure test:

Don’t drink caffeinated beverages or smoke during the 30 minutes before the test

Sit quietly for five minutes before the test begins

The cuff should be placed on bare skin, not over a shirt.

Don’t talk during the measurement.

(Source: American Heart Association)