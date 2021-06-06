Heat relief: local wading pools to open Monday

June 6, 2021 — More local options to beat the recent summer-style heat will be available starting tomorrow, Monday, in Rock Springs. All city wading pools will open for the season.
- The Blairtown Pool will be open Mondays through Fridays (except Wednesdays) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pool will also be open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- On Wednesdays, the Century West Park Pool will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The popular Dip, Dodge, and Splash event will also take place on Wednesdays at Century West Park beginning June 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Participants will be able to play dodge ball and take a dip in the pool, take trips down the slip and slide style mats. There is no charge or age limit.
- The Washington Pool will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with short breaks at 12:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Garnet splash pads will continue to operate every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.