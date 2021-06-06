Heat relief: local wading pools to open Monday

June 6, 2021 — More local options to beat the recent summer-style heat will be available starting tomorrow, Monday, in Rock Springs. All city wading pools will open for the season.

The Blairtown Pool will be open Mondays through Fridays (except Wednesdays) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pool will also be open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

will be open Mondays through Fridays (except Wednesdays) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pool will also be open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Century West Park Pool will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The popular Dip, Dodge, and Splash event will also take place on Wednesdays at Century West Park beginning June 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Participants will be able to play dodge ball and take a dip in the pool, take trips down the slip and slide style mats. There is no charge or age limit.

The Washington Pool will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with short breaks at 12:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Garnet splash pads will continue to operate every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.