Helen Bucho (November 27, 1939 – November 5, 2020)

Helen Bucho, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 76 years and former resident of Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico.

Mrs. Bucho was born in Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico on November 27, 1939; the daughter of Thomas Hartt and Feloniz Lopez.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1958 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Helen married Gerald Bucho on September 1, 1962 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2020.

She worked for Pivic Insurance for many years as an office assistant.

Mrs. Bucho was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, going to the cabin, camping, reading and putting puzzles together.

Survivors include her two daughters, Laurie Heikes and husband Korey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tammy Walker and husband Ron of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Anita Hartt of Colorado; Linda Hartt of Utah; Fran Chick of Colorado; three grandchildren, Jared Walker and wife Annie, Ryan Heikes and Koryn Heikes; several cousins, nieces, nephews and her five grand dogs, Murphy, Oakley, Cooper, Beau and Scout.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Louie Hartt; Tommy Hartt Jr.; two sisters, Vangie Flores, and Rosie Hartt.

The family respectfully requests donations in Helen’s memory be made to Loaves and Fishes, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Please ensure envelopes as well as checks are addressed to Loaves and Fishes with care to Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.