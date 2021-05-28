Help American Legion Post 24 raise money for columbarium

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2021) – The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs is raising money to purchase and build a columbarium at the Municipal Cemetery, located at 800 Thompson St.

According to Timmy “Bubblehead” Hemphill, who is a retired member of the U.S. Navy, Post 24 is still in the need of about $15,000. The total cost of the columbarium is around $27,000.

Hemphill said that the columbarium will take up about eight grave spaces and replaces them with 192 spaces for the ashes of fallen military members.

In order to raise funding, the American Legion has hosted several events, including a dinner on Thursday nights. However, the dinners are being put off until September for the summer.

Hemphill said the post is striving to have the Dedication Day for the columbarium on Veteran’s Day, which is on Nov. 11.

For more information on how to donate, call the post at 307-382-3315.