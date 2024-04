Flaming Gorge Day parade 2022.(Photo courtesy of Green River URA)

April 22, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River Parks and Recreation Department is in charge of this year’s Flaming Gorge Days parade, and they are seeking the public’s help in determining the theme.

Area residents are asked to visit the City of Green River Facebook page and vote their choice between “Under the Sea,” “Game Day,” or “Back to the Future.” Voting will end at midnight this Tuesday.

The Flaming Gorge Day parade will take place on Saturday, June 29.