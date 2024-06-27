Help light up Bunning Park this Christmas

June 27, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs URA is launching its “Christmas in July” fundraising campaign. The aim is to raise $15,000 to help light up Bunning Park during the Christmas holiday season.

According to a press release from the Rock Springs URA, the City of Rock Springs has already budgeted $35,000 for holiday lighting at Bunning Park. But in the true spirit of Christmas Vacation’s Clark Griswold, there is always room for more lights.

According to information released by the Rock Springs URA, “Each year, we plan to add more lights, attractions, and activities, turning Bunning Park into a hub of holiday cheer. Our goal is to create a magical experience that brings joy to our community and attracts visitors from the region.”

“We are thrilled to kick off this fundraising campaign and bring a touch of holiday magic to our community,” said Maria Mortensen, URA board chairwoman. “With the generous support of our residents and local businesses, we can make Bunning Park a wonderful holiday spot for everyone to enjoy.”

Residents and area businesses who wish to add to the fund can learn more at DowntownRS.com.