Help Marely Adams get to the ‘Our Little Miss Scholarship Competition’ in Baton Rouge

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 1, 2021) – One Rock Springs resident has the chance at advancing to the Our Little Miss Universal Beauty Pageant.

Marely Adams, 12, is headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in January to compete in the.

Marely has been competing in these competitions since she was 7 years old and has become one of the most prolific contestants in the region since. She’s been named Queen in Wyoming several times and has even taken third place in the national competition before.

The competition is from Wednesday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 18.

The total cost to attend is $2,100. That includes a flight, hotel room, food and entry fees.

To cover the cost, Marely and her family have had several different fundraisers, including a tamale fundraiser and a raffle.

She has gained sponsorships from local businesses, such as Altitude Analysis, Dr. Davidson Chiropractic Services, Wyoming Financial Insurance, 307 Auto Plaza, Food Choice Fort, Pinnacle Solutions, LB Services and C Store.

However, Marely still needs about $700 to cover the cost.

To help Marely out, her family is accepting donations via Venmo and PayPal.

Venmo Marely’s mother at Jasmine-Garcia-217

PayPal her at [email protected]