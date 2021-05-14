Help out our friend at Wyo4News this evening at Johnny Mac’s

Wyo4News, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2021) – One of our own at Wyo4News and WyoRadio could use a helping hand, which includes a good time.

Media Marketing Specialist Sara Martin’s husband Tom ‘Spike’ Martin has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Spike and Sara have been married for six years coming up in August. However, they have been together for more than a decade.

This afternoon, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., a fundraiser is being hosted at Johnny Mac’s, located at 2012 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, in an effort to raise money for Spike’s medical expenses. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and much more fun, including Jell-O shots!

Some of the auction items include a Grizzly Cooler, mugs and cups, home décor, S.S. Kups and a liquor bucket from Bombers Sports Bar.

Spike means a lot to Sara and Sara means a lot to us at WyoRadio.

Swing by Johnny Macs this evening, have a good time and help out a friend.