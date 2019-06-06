Help Save Lives During The 5th Annual Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Challenge

Sweetwater County (June 6, 2019) – It’s that time of year again! It’s the 5th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Challenge presented by WyoRadio and Vitalant.

For the past five years, local emergency responders in Sweetwater County have come together to challenge each other and the community to donate blood to help boost the summer blood supply. During the challenge, donors receive a free t-shirt and they can also vote for the agency they’d like to see win the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy. The Green River Police Department has been the winner for the past two years.

If you’d like to donate you can stop by the Green River Recreation Center (1775 Hitching Post Dr.) on Monday, June 10 from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm or Tuesday, June 11 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. If you can’t make it to Green River, stop by the Bunning Freight Station (603 South Main Street) in Rock Springs on Wednesday, June 12 from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm for Thursday, June 13 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Appointments are appreciated and walk-ins are welcome. If you’d like to make an appointment go to vitalant.org and use sponsor code: BATTLE19.

The 5th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Challenge is presented by WyoRadio and Vitalant. Brought to you in part by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Sabrina Ray at Franklin Prestige Mortgage, Green River Insurance, Bloedorn Lumber, Rock Island Gym,Mikaela Inman / HomeSmart CH4 Realty Group, HudsonConstruction,Western Wyoming Community College, Industrial Hoist and Crane,Fremont Therapy Group, and the Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency.