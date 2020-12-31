Here are some tips to help that New Year’s Day hangover

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 31, 2020) – From staying up past midnight to watch the clock hit the New Year to consuming an increased amount of alcohol, breaking in the New Year with a throbbing headache is no uncommon.

Advertisement

While it’s always the smart thing to take it easy on New Year’s Eve, it’s a time for celebration that one year has closed and new one is beginning – especially since this year is the conclusion of 2020.

Needless to say, it’s been a tough year, so it won’t be surprising if most people are waking New Year’s Day with a hangover.

Here are some tips from WebMD.com that may help cure that throbbin’ noggin:

Burnt Toast

According to WebMD, carbon in the charred part of the toast filter the impurities. When people are taken to the hospital emergency rooms with alcohol poisoning, a potent carbon slurry is pumped into their stomachs. Burnt toast is offers the same reasonable remedy.

Chorizo

Eating chorizo is never a bad option. However, eating it before you drink can be a good preventative tactic. It’s a fatty, greasy meat that sits in the stomach for 12 hours and drinking alcohol on an empty stomach is a great way to become the wild child at the party and end up in the emergency room with alcohol poisoning.

According to Dr. James Schaefer, a professor at the Union College in Schenectady, New York, fatty foods that are eaten before drinking alcohol, grease the lining of the intestines, which makes it longer for the alcohol to be absorbed by the body.

If the opportunity was missed to eat something beforehand, eating anything the morning after helps. Food provides electrolytes that replenish the body after dehydration. A fruit smoothie or sports drink is an important beverage someone who vomited within the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

BAC Level

The pesky headache people usually get from a night of heavy drinking comes from a mixture of dehydration and they body reacting to the rapid drop of the blood-alcohol level. Some doctors recommend taking two aspirin before bead and another two in the morning if the headache is still there.

While there’s a theory that another drink in the morning can cure the hangover, it’s not recommended because it’s only a short-lived cure and has the potential to lead to drinking problems.

Will They Work?

Honestly, there’s no telling if these remedies work or not. It all depends on how much alcohol is consumed. As one person said, “There’s no magic vitamin that you can take. If you’re going to drink a lot, you’re going to the piper eventually.

Information from WebMD was used to write this story