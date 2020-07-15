Here are some Wednesday things to do

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — Looking to mask up and get out of the house. Here are some things happening today in Rock Springs.

The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team will be at home this evening for a conference doubleheader against Evanston. The Sand Puppies’ first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the second contest to follow around 7:30. The games will take place at the Wataha Sports Complex.

There will be another session of Dip, Dodge & Slide at Century West Park this afternoon from 1:30 to 4:30. You can take a dip in the Century West Park pool, play some dodge ball and ride the giant slip and slides. The event is free.

The EIO Band will perform as part of the Summer Concert Series tonight at Bunning Park. The free polka/variety music concert will get underway at 7 p.m. with attendees asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.