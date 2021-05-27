Here to Help food truck handing out free meals in Rock Springs

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 27, 2021) – Here to Help, a Christian-based non-profit organization based out of Wyoming, has a food truck in Rock Springs handing out free food for anyone who is hungry Thursday evening.

“I’m here to feed the community and serve the community. I’ll gladly break bread with anyone who is hungry,” said Richard Walker, founder of Here to Help Wyoming, who

The food truck is located in the parking lot across the street from the old Sear’s store on Dewar Drive. There are hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken wraps and salads. It will be there until 7 p.m.

Here to Help’s main message is “Suicide is Not an Option.” Walker said Wyoming has the fourth highest suicide rate in the United States and about 80% of the suicide cases are men in their 30s or 40s.