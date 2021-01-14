Here’s why some people might be missing out on 2nd round of stimulus checks

Advertisement

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 14, 2021) – The United States Department of the Treasury has been rushing to distribute the second round of stimulus checks, but many Americans have yet to collect $600 checks in their bank accounts.

When people head over to the IRS website and click “Get My Payment” to see where it is, they receive a “Payment Status #2 – Not Unavailable” status. If a person is receiving this information, chances are they will not be receiving a second stimulus payment (either direct deposit or in the mail), until they file for their 2020 taxes, according to an IRS statement.

According to the IRS, “The IRS is working hard to deliver the second Economic Impact Payment quickly, as required by law, while still preparing for the 2021 tax filing season. Due to the compressed timeline, the IRS is unable to reissue and mail checks if someone’s undeliverable mailed payment is returned to the IRS. They should file their 2020 tax return electronically to claim and receive the Recovery Rebate Credit as quickly as possible.”

The IRS must send the last of the stimulus payments by Friday, Jan. 15, so they can prepare for the 2021 tax filing season.

As well as needing to file for taxes to receive your second stimulus check, some who used TurboTax, Jackson Hewitt, H&R Block or other tax preparation services are also not able to receive their stimulus checks. This is because with services like these, money is taken out of the tax return to pay the tax preparer or company, the routing numbers are not working. As the IRS is sending out direct deposits, the money is bouncing back to the IRS through those routing numbers.

TurboTax is working with the IRS to fix these issues and on Friday, Jan. 8, most people should have received them. H&R Block tweeted that Americans should have their payments now.

Remember, if one needs to file for their tax returns, Americans can start filing soon and have until April 15 to file. If eligible for the second stimulus check, it will appear on the tax returns.