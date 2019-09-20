Hero Appreciation Days at Western is today, Saturday

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi kicks off the event Friday morning

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Residents are invited to attend Hero Appreciation Days at Western Wyoming Community College today and Saturday.

Friday’s festivities go until 4 p.m. Saturday events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hero Appreciation Days is an event honoring first responders, veterans and military personnel. Events include bands, military, fire and law enforcement equipment, as well as museum exhibits.

Friday kicked off with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem by SFC Ret. Professor Stephen Cramer. U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi followed with a brief introduction.