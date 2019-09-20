Hero Appreciation Days at Western is today, Saturday

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi kicks off the event Friday morning

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi speaks to the crowd at the opening ceremonies of Hero Appreciation Days at Western Wyoming Community College Friday.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Residents are invited to attend Hero Appreciation Days at Western Wyoming Community College today and Saturday.

 

Friday’s festivities go until 4 p.m. Saturday events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Standing at attention during Senator Enzi’s speech.

Hero Appreciation Days is an event honoring first responders, veterans and military personnel. Events include bands, military, fire and law enforcement equipment, as well as museum exhibits.

Friday kicked off with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem by SFC Ret. Professor Stephen Cramer. U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi followed with a brief introduction.

U. S. Senator Mike Enzi speaks to Aspen Elementary students who came in from Evanston for Hero Appreciation Days at Western.
The Missing Man table set up in the front entrance of Western.
Bellas Anderson, a 5th grade student from Truman Elementary School in Rock Springs, works her way through the inflatable obstacle course set up by the Wyoming Army National Guard.
U.S. Marine Corps display
A display honoring Wyoming’s fallen fire fighters set up in a hallway at Western.
A mess kit display in the Western Commons area.
Presenting the colors Friday.

