“Hero Appreciation Days” Event Today And Saturday At Western

Rock Springs, WY (9/20/19) – Western Wyoming Community College will host Hero Appreciation Days today and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Area residents are invited to attend the free event which takes place at the school.

Hero Appreciation Days will honor first responders, veterans, and military personnel for their service to communities and country. The event will display military, fire, and law enforcement equipment as well as a display honoring law enforcement of Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County, courtesy of the Sweetwater County Museum.museum exhibits.

On Saturday, Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi is scheduled to address attendees at 10:15 a.m.

The City of Rock Springs will honor women veterans of Sweetwater County, and the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor Vietnam Vets. There will also be WWI memorabilia displayed in Western’s Natural History Museum.