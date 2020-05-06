High, gusting winds are coming our way later today and tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 6, 2020) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton has issued a high wind watch for Southern Wyoming late this afternoon and portions of northern Wyoming Wednesday night and Thursday. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

According to the NWS forecast, a strong cold front will sweep across Wyoming late Wednesday. Ahead of the approaching front, high winds are possible from southern part of Lincoln County east to Sweetwater County and into the Green Mountains, including Jeffrey City.

After the front passes Wednesday night, gusty north winds are expected across Northern Wyoming, including the northern portion of the Big Horn Basin as well as areas of Johnson County.

Advertisement

West winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, including travel on Interstate 80.

Click here to see the local forecast for Rock Springs and Green River.