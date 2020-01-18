High morning winds will continue this morning in Carbon and Albany counties

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 18, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has extended their High Wind Warning for portions of I-80 in Carbon and Albany counties until 11 a.m.

Today, the Albany and Carbon counties forecast calls for west winds at 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Areas of blowing snow are also possible on I-80 northwest of Laramie to Elk Mountain.

As of 5 a.m., high winds and blowing snow caused I-80 to closed westbound from Cheyenne to Laramie with both the east and westbound I-80 closed from Laramie to Rawlins. Rolling Closures have caused eastbound I-80 to be closed from Evanton to Rawlins, although eastbound I-80 is open to local traffic between Green River and Rock Springs.

In Sweetwater County, winds are expected to be much lighter at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 21 mph today and tonight. Chill factors should be below zero for the day and night. Click here for the latest local forecast.