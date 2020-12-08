High school basketball getting ready to start, preseason polls released

Advertisement

(December 8, 2020) — With the Wyoming High School winter sports season starting up this week, the Wyopreps preseason high school basketball polls are out.

In the 4A Girls poll, Thunder Basin is on top, with Green River ranked seventh and Rock Springs eighth. Mountain View is number two in the girls 3A poll behind Douglas. Lyman is number three. Farson-Eden is ranked seventh in the 1A Girls poll behind top-rated Cokeville. (Click here to see the girls polls)

Green River is rated number eight in the 4A poll, with Cheyenne Central number one on the boy’s side. Rock Springs did not receive any votes. Lovell, Lyman, and Mountain View received votes in the 3A poll, where Worland is number one. And, Farson-Eden is number two in the 1A Boys poll behind Saratoga. High school basketball games will start up this week. (Click here to see the boys polls)

The Green River Lady Wolves open their season Friday at Laramie, while the Wolves will start their season Saturday at home against Cheyenne South. The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will open their seasons this Friday, hosting Cheyenne Central.