High school football playoff games are set

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 27, 2019) – For some area high school football teams the “second season” is about to begin. The Wyoming high school football playoff begins in all classes this Friday.
In 4A Rock Springs, 4-5 on the year, will be the #6 seed and open play at #3 seed Cheyenne Central, 6-3. Undefeated Thunder Basin, 9-0 is the #1 seed and will open play against cross-town rival #8 seed Campbell County, 2-7. Sheridan, 8-1, is the #2 seed and will host #7 seed Casper Kelly Walsh, 2-7. Defending 4A champ Casper Natrona, 6-3, is the #5 seed and travels to #4 Cheyenne East, 6-3.
In 6-Man football, defending state champion Farson-Eden, 6-2, is the #3 seed out of the West and will travel to #2 East seeded Hulett, 7-1. Other matchups have H.E.M, 8-0, (#1E) hosting Meeteetse, 3-4, (#4W), Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 4-4, (#3E) at Burlington, 4-3, (#2 W), and Little Snake River, 8-0, (#1W) at home versus Kaycee, 4-4 (#4E).
The 2A games have top-seeded Mountain View, 8-0 (#1W) hosting Wheatland, 4-4, (#4E), Big Piney,4-4, traveling to Burns, 6-2 (#2E), Lyman, 4-4, (#2W) at home against Thermopolis, 4-4, (#3E) with Lovell, 5-3, (#4W) heading to second rated Buffalo, 8-0 (#1E).
The Green River Wolves did not make this year’s 3A playoffs. The 3A games are Douglas, 5-3, (#4E) at Star Valley, 8-0, (#1W), Jackson, 5-3, (#3W) at Riverton, 4-4, (#2E), Cody, 7-1, (#2W) home against Worland, 3-4, (#3E), and Powell, 4-4, on the road at Lander, 7-1, (#1E).