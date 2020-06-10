High school juniors encouraged to apply to be a U.S. Senate Page for fall 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 10, 2020) – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school juniors to apply to be a Senate page for the fall session in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Enzi said he is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a young adult from Wyoming to serve during the fall session. This will be the last chance for students to be sponsored by Enzi because he is not running for re-election in the U.S. Senate. The application deadline for the fall session is Wednesday, July 8.

“The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for young people and provides experiences participants will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Enzi said. “Not many people can say they’ve worked on the Senate floor – the page program gives students a front-row seat to see history in the making while gaining real work experience.”

The Senate page session during the fall runs from September 8, 2020, to January 22, 2021. Enzi noted that the page program has not issued guidance on how COVID-19 could impact the program at this time.

Page duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material at the Capitol. Other duties include preparing the Senate chamber for sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.

Advertisement

Fall page eligibility is limited to high school juniors. Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Pages live in Webster Hall located near the Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of the residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided each day.

The application and additional information can be found by going to www.enzi.senate.gov. Further questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride in Senator Enzi’s Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477, or [email protected].