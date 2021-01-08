High school sports are back with a full schedule today

Advertisement

January 8, 2021 — After the long holiday break, area high school basketball teams will be back on the court today and Saturday in full force.

In high school basketball today, the Green River boys and girls are at Cheyenne East while the Rock Springs boys and girls travel to Cheyenne South.

In other area boys and girls basketball, Lovell is at Rocky Mountain while both Lyman and Mountain View teams, along with the Kemmerer boys, compete at the Worland Winter Classic. The Pinedale boys will host the Campbell County JV team, with the Pinedale girls hosting Worland in the Pinedale Winter Classic. Kemmerer girls will also play in the Pinedale tournament with today’s game against the Gillette JV squad.

In other area sports:

Last night Green River defeated Rock Springs 45 – 35 in a dual meet. Today, Rock Springs travels to Shoshoni to dual against Big Piney and Shoshoni.

The Rock Springs Quad boys swimming meet will occur today at Rock Springs High School featuring Green River, Lyman, Kemmerer, and Rock Springs.